Kanpur Plastipack consolidated net profit declines 7.98% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 20.61% to Rs 183.32 croreNet profit of Kanpur Plastipack declined 7.98% to Rs 3.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 20.61% to Rs 183.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 152.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 1271.60% to Rs 11.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.59% to Rs 626.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 494.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales183.32152.00 21 626.24494.68 27 OPM %9.785.47 -7.183.99 - PBDT17.497.40 136 38.5814.37 168 PBT13.993.69 279 24.351.52 1502 NP3.003.26 -8 11.110.81 1272
