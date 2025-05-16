Banswara Syntex standalone net profit declines 38.42% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.12% to Rs 339.51 croreNet profit of Banswara Syntex declined 38.42% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.12% to Rs 339.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 343.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 39.32% to Rs 21.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.17% to Rs 1291.70 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1264.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales339.51343.36 -1 1291.701264.21 2 OPM %7.206.43 -7.858.12 - PBDT20.1722.87 -12 77.6290.96 -15 PBT7.6911.60 -34 29.7347.61 -38 NP5.138.33 -38 21.3935.25 -39
