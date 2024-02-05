Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Kansai Nerolac gains as Q3 PAT climbs 40% YoY to Rs 158 cr

Image

Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Kansai Nerolac Paints rose 1.37% to Rs 345.05 after the company's standalone net grew 40.37% to Rs 157.61 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 112.28 crore in Q3 FY23.
Revenue from operations rose 5.7% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,814.86 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.
Profit before tax soared 39.56% to Rs 212.85 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 152.51 crore recorded in Q3 FY23.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
EBIDTA stood at Rs 239.9 crore in Q3 FY24, registering a growth of 27.3% in YoY basis.
On 9-months basis, the company's standalone net profit surged to Rs 1,081.33 crore in 9M FY24 from Rs 392.44 crore recorded in 9M FY23. Revenue from operations rose 4.67 YoY to Rs 5,731.60 crore in 9M FY24.
Anuj Jain, managing director of Kansai Nerolac Paints, said, The quarter saw good demand for industrial coatings. Decorative demand was also good as it registered double digit volume growth, driven by the festive season. Raw material prices were stable despite volatility in crude. Gross margins improved over the corresponding quarter last year. Company continues to see traction as regards to initiatives in the areas such as feet-on-street, digital, influencer outreach, new product launches, approvals, and projects.
Going forward with the election round the corner, rural demand is expected to pick up which should support overall volume demand in the near term. Given the evolving geo-political situation, raw material prices may experience volatility.
On its outlook for the Indian Paint Industry, the company said that the size of domestic paint industry is estimated at around Rs 70,000 crore as of March 2023. The good growth in infrastructure, core sector as well as automobile and real estate is likely to have a positive effect on the overall demand of paint for the industry in the long run.
Kansai Nerolac Paints is one of the leading paint companies in India and is the leader in Industrial paints. It manufactures a diversified range of products ranging from decorative paints coatings for homes, offices, hospitals, and hotels to sophisticated industrial coatings for most of the industries.

Also Read

Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit rises 40.34% in the December 2023 quarter

Adani Ports and SEZ gains as Q3 PAT climbs 68% YoY to Rs 2,208 cr

Five Star Business Finance Q3 PAT climbs 44% YoY to Rs 217 cr

Mahindra Life Q3 PAT climbs 51% YoY to Rs 50 cr

Kansai Nerolac Transforms the City of Ayodhya with Shades of Spirituality and Grandeur

ABans Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 31.09% in the December 2023 quarter

Avanti Feeds consolidated net profit rises 16.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Cholamandalam Financial Holdings consolidated net profit rises 40.67% in the December 2023 quarter

Aagam Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

RBZ Jewellers standalone net profit rises 14.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon