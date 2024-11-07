Kansai Nerolac Paints consolidated net profit declines 30.69% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.26% to Rs 1951.37 croreNet profit of Kansai Nerolac Paints declined 30.69% to Rs 122.79 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 177.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.26% to Rs 1951.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1956.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1951.371956.54 0 OPM %10.8613.97 -PBDT231.33287.66 -20 PBT182.77240.27 -24 NP122.79177.15 -31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content