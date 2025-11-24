Monday, November 24, 2025 | 01:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Karnataka Bank jumps as Cupid chief buys stake

Karnataka Bank jumps as Cupid chief buys stake

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Karnataka Bank jumped 7.28% to Rs 202.70 after Cupid CMD Aditya Kumar Halwasia bought shares worth Rs 70.63 crore in a bulk deal on Friday, 21 November 2025.

Exchange data showed that Cupid's chairman and managing director Aditya Kumar Halwasia purchased 38 lakh shares on the NSE at Rs 185.87 apiece. The stock reacted instantly, rising 7.88% that day, and has now rallied 15.7% in just two sessions.

Halwasia's name was absent from Karnataka Banks September quarter shareholding pattern.

The bank has no promoter ownership. Mutual funds such as Quant Smallcap Fund, holding 3.9%, and Bandhan MF with 2.56%, feature among the larger institutional shareholders. Insurance giants are also present, including HDFC Life Insurance at 3.59%, LIC at 1.62% and Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company with 1.55%.

 

The bank also carries a broad retail base. Around 3.98 lakh individual investors with holdings of up to Rs 2 lakh together control 36.19% of the bank.

On a standalone basis, Karnataka Bank's net profit fell 5.04% to Rs 319.12 on a 0.74% increase in total income to Rs 2,522.55 crore in Q2 September 2025 over Q2 September 2024.

Karnataka Bank is an 'A' Class scheduled commercial bank in India. It is engaged in providing, a wide range of banking and financial services involving retail, corporate / wholesale banking, para-banking activities, treasury operation and foreign exchange business.

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

