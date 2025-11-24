Monday, November 24, 2025 | 01:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Euro speculative net longs edge higher

Euro speculative net longs edge higher

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Large currency speculators in the Euro futures market edged up from around one and half month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) that began releasing delayed data following brief period of US shutdown. The non-commercial futures contracts of Euro futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 118365 contracts in the data reported through October 7, 2025. This was a weekly rise of 996 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Excelsoft Technologies IPO concludes with 43.19 times oversubscription

Excelsoft Technologies IPO concludes with 43.19 times oversubscription

Dilip Buildcon gains after emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 5,000-cr project

Dilip Buildcon gains after emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 5,000-cr project

CARE Ratings reaffirms ratings of Smartworks Coworking Spaces at 'A' with 'stable' outlook

CARE Ratings reaffirms ratings of Smartworks Coworking Spaces at 'A' with 'stable' outlook

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Market trade near flat line; PSU bank shares climb

Market trade near flat line; PSU bank shares climb

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 12:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon