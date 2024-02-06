Karur Vysya Bank revises MCLRs across tenors

with effect from 07 February 2024Karur Vysya Bank has increased the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR) of the Bank with effect from 07 February 2024 as under:
Overnight MCLR - 9.25%
One month MCLR - 9.40%
Three month MCLR - 9.55%
Six month MCLR - 9.90%
One year MCLR - 10.00%
