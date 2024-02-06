Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Karur Vysya Bank revises MCLRs across tenors

Image

Last Updated : Feb 06 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
with effect from 07 February 2024
Karur Vysya Bank has increased the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rates (MCLR) of the Bank with effect from 07 February 2024 as under:
Overnight MCLR - 9.25%
One month MCLR - 9.40%
Three month MCLR - 9.55%
Six month MCLR - 9.90%
One year MCLR - 10.00%
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market at day's high; PSU bank shares rally for 7th day

UCO Bank leads gainers in 'A' group

Nifty above 21,750 mark, auto shares in demand

WyattPrism Communications Revolutionizes Corporate Reporting with India's First Eco-Friendly Digital Integrated Report for Hindustan Zinc Limited

Uncover the life of a remarkable Corporate Leader and her Kitty Cat with Shaila Doshi's debut book, published by Beeja House

Ashok Leyland gains after Q3 PAT climbs 60% YoY to Rs 580 cr

Bharti Airtel, Tata Chemicals, BLS E-Services to be watched

Inventure Growth &amp; Securities consolidated net profit rises 84.72% in the December 2023 quarter

Ashoka Concessions reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Market may open lower

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 06 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon