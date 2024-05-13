Karur Vysya Bank standalone net profit rises 35.01% in the March 2024 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 23.54% to Rs 2184.57 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 45.09% to Rs 1604.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1106.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 25.89% to Rs 8203.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6516.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Karur Vysya Bank rose 35.01% to Rs 456.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 337.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Total Operating Income rose 23.54% to Rs 2184.57 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1768.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.2184.571768.328203.946516.5551.9052.0858.9552.88573.50446.042100.191436.86573.50446.042100.191436.86456.10337.821604.811106.09