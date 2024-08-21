Kaycee Industries updates on Dividend

Post Stock-Split and Bonus Issue

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

The final dividend and special dividend of Kaycee Industries declared on 28th May 2024 at Rs.60 per Equity share of Face Value of Rs.100 and Rs.40 per Equity share of Face Value of Rs.100 respectively, hereby stands translated into Rs.1.20 per Equity Share of Rs.10 each and Rs.0.80 per Equity Share of Rs.10 each respectively post-effectiveness of Stock Split from Rs.100 to Rs.10 and Bonus issue of 4:1 on 6th July 2024.