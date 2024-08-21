Business Standard
Kaycee Industries updates on Dividend

Kaycee Industries updates on Dividend

Last Updated : Aug 21 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Post Stock-Split and Bonus Issue
The final dividend and special dividend of Kaycee Industries declared on 28th May 2024 at Rs.60 per Equity share of Face Value of Rs.100 and Rs.40 per Equity share of Face Value of Rs.100 respectively, hereby stands translated into Rs.1.20 per Equity Share of Rs.10 each and Rs.0.80 per Equity Share of Rs.10 each respectively post-effectiveness of Stock Split from Rs.100 to Rs.10 and Bonus issue of 4:1 on 6th July 2024.
First Published: Aug 21 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

