RateGain Travel inks multi-year partnership with Thai Airways for providing pricing intelligence

RateGain Travel Technologies said that it has been selected by Thai International Public Company Limited (Thai Airways) for a multi-year partnership with the company's dedicated platform for Airlines, AirGain. Thai Airways is the national flag carrier of Thailand and a proud member of the Star Alliance network. Operating from its central hub at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thai Airways extends its reach globally, offering flights to a wide variety of destinations. It currently operates a fleet of 79 aircraft at the end of 2024 and planning to expand to 89 by 2025.

In the first quarter of 2024, Thai and its subsidiaries reported total revenue of 45,955 million baht, a 10.7% increase from the 41,507 million baht recorded during the same period last year. This growth was primarily driven by a substantial increase in passenger revenue following the resumption of flight services and increased flight frequencies on preferred routes to Europe, Australia, and Japan.

The collaboration between RateGain and Thai Airways is driven by the latters focus on redefining pricing strategies across its comprehensive network, encompassing a wide array of domestic and international routes.

Vinay Varma, senior vice president and general manager at AirGain, said: "This alliance underscores the importance of building innovative pricing strategies by airlines, especially given Thailand's growing appeal as a premier tourist destination.

The need for such airlines to remain at the forefront of pricing strategy to attract global travelers is more pressing than ever. We are delighted with the opportunity and eager to contribute to Thai Airways' journey towards pricing optimization and reinforcing its market leadership, ensuring it continues to meet the demands of international tourists and maintain its esteemed position."

RateGain Travel Technologies is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality. It is one of the world's largest processors of electronic transactions, price points, and travel intent data helping revenue management, distribution and marketing teams across hotels, airlines, meta-search companies, package providers, car rentals, travel management companies, cruises and ferries drive better outcomes for their business.

The company had reported 82.2% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 45.38 crore on 21.23% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 260.01 crore in Q1 FY25 over Q1 FY24.

The scrip rose 0.36% to currently trade at Rs 723.45 on the BSE.

