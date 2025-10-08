Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 10:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Kaynes Technology India Ltd Slips 1.39%

Kaynes Technology India Ltd Slips 1.39%

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Kaynes Technology India Ltd has added 6.38% over last one month compared to 3.37% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.52% rise in the SENSEX

Kaynes Technology India Ltd fell 1.39% today to trade at Rs 7487.95. The BSE Capital Goods index is down 0.23% to quote at 69362.42. The index is up 3.37 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Elgi Equipments Ltd decreased 1.28% and SKF India Ltd lost 1.05% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 1.94 % over last one year compared to the 0.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Kaynes Technology India Ltd has added 6.38% over last one month compared to 3.37% gain in BSE Capital Goods index and 1.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1794 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 28086 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 7824.95 on 01 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3835 on 11 Feb 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

