Anant Raj launches QIP with floor price of Rs 695.83/share

Anant Raj informed that its board has approved the opening of the issue of qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares with the floor price of Rs 695.83 per equity share.The company's board authorized and declared the opening of the issue on Tuesday, 7 October 2025.
The floor price of Rs 695.83 is at a discount of 5.5% to the scrips previous closing price of Rs 736.30 on the BSE.
The company may offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price so calculated for the issue. The issue price will be determined in consultation with the book running lead managers appointed for the issue.
Anant Raj is a diversified real estate company focused on developing IT parks, hospitality projects, data centers, office complexes, shopping malls, and residential projects in India. The company has a strong presence in Delhi, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, and other parts of the NCR region.
The company reported a 38.33% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 125.88 crore on a 25.56% rise in net sales to Rs 592.41 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.
Shares of Anant Raj fell 3.33% to Rs 711.75 on the BSE.
