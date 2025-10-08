Wednesday, October 08, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Titan Company Ltd Surges 3.71%, BSE Consumer Durables index Gains 1.06%

Last Updated : Oct 08 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Titan Company Ltd has lost 3.13% over last one month compared to 4.08% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.52% rise in the SENSEX

Titan Company Ltd gained 3.71% today to trade at Rs 3543.4. The BSE Consumer Durables index is up 1.06% to quote at 59427.71. The index is down 4.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd increased 1.58% and Asian Paints Ltd added 0.63% on the day. The BSE Consumer Durables index went down 8.67 % over last one year compared to the 0.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

 

Titan Company Ltd has lost 3.13% over last one month compared to 4.08% fall in BSE Consumer Durables index and 1.52% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 23896 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 69559 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3750 on 07 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2947.55 on 07 Apr 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 08 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

