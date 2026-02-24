Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 03:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KEC International wins orders worth Rs 1,002 cr

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

KEC International has secured new orders of Rs. 1,002 crore across various businesses:

Transmission & Distribution (T&D): The business has secured orders for T&D projects:

220/132 kV Transmission lines, Substations and EHV Cabling (Composite order) in India Additional order for a 400 kV Transmission line in the International market Supply of towers, hardware and poles in the Americas

Cables & Conductors: The business has secured orders for supply of various types of cables and conductors in India and the overseas market.

AKI India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Indices trade with major losses; auto shares decline

Sensex drops 770 pts; IT shares tumble for fifth straight day

Text makers decline after DGFT cuts export rebate by 50%

Market under pressure Nifty trades around 25,400 level

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 3:04 PM IST

