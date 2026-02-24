Market under pressure Nifty trades around 25,400 level

The key equity benchmarks tumbled in the afternoon trade dragged down by heavy selling in IT counters. Investor sentiment was dented after Trump has threatened foreign nations that if they side with the US Supreme Court's judgment, they may face higher tariffs on goods imported into the US. Nifty traded around 25,400 level.

Barring Pharma index all the sectoral indices on the NSE were traded in red with IT, realty and media shares were top laggards.

At 13:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 1125.97 points or 1.34% to 82,172.95. The Nifty 50 index tanked 312.25 points or 1.21% to 25,403.15.

In the broader market, the BSE 150 MidCap Index fell 1.07% and the BSE 250 SmallCap Index dropped 1.26%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,099 shares rose and 2,924 shares fell. A total of 194 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 2.94% to 14.59.

Gainers & Losers:

Hindustan Unilever (up 1%), JSW Steel (up 0.63%), Power Grid Corporation of India (up 0.61%), Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 0.58%) and CIpla (up 0.54%) were the major Nifty50 gainers.

Tech Mahindra (down 6.74%), HCL Technologies (down 6.69%), Eternal (down 5.15%), Infosys (down 4.23%) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) (down 3.77%) were the major Nifty50 losers.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Silver Touch Technologies declined 1.82%. The company announced that it has been selected by the FSSAI for a strategic digital transformation engagement.

Shilpa Medicare fell 1.82%. The company said that its subsidiary Shilpa Biologicals and SteinCares have entered into a strategic licensing agreement to commercialize a biosimilar across Latin America. Under the agreement, SteinCares will hold exclusive rights to register, commercialize, and distribute the biosimilar across the region while Shilpa Biologicals will complete product development and provide long-term commercial manufacturing from its facility in Dharwad, India.

Brahmaputra Infrastructure hit an upper limit of 5% after it has emerged as the L-1 bidder for a National Highway project awarded by the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), Government of India.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) fell 3.69%. The company said its Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) and Heavy Engineering (HE) verticals have jointly secured a significant order from the Department of Atomic Energy for the LIGO India Observatory in Maharashtra.

Samvardhana Motherson International shed 0.08%. The company announced that it has launched a manufacturing facility in Sanand, Gujarat, dedicated to producing cutting-edge exterior lighting systems. The facility has been set up under a strategic joint venture with Marelli, namely Marelli Motherson Automotive Lighting India (MMLI). The joint venture strengthens the groups capabilities in automotive component manufacturing. MMLI is a 50:50 partnership between Samvardhana Motherson International and Marelli Europe S.p.A.

Signpost India rose 0.81%. after securing exclusive outdoor advertising rights from the Kolkata Municipal Corporation under the Kolkata Streetscape Renaissance project in a Rs 450-crore, 10-year public-private partnership contract.

Waaree Energies added 2.59% after the company announced that it has received an order to supply 500 MW of solar modules from a renowned domestic solar power developer and independent power producer (IPP).

Global Markets:

European market declined as investors assess the new global trading landscape after U.S. President Donald Trumps latest tariff move.

Asian markets traded mixed on Tuesday as investors weighed renewed tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump and concerns that artificial intelligence could disrupt software companies.

Trump posted on Truth Social Monday that any country that wants to play games with the Supreme Court decision will be met with a much higher tariff.

The comments followed a Supreme Court decision Friday striking down tariffs enacted under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. In response, Trump said he would impose a 15% global tariff under Section 122 of the 1974 Trade Act.

Investors in Asia were also assessing Chinas loan prime rate (LPR) decision. Chinas central bank on Tuesday kept its benchmark lending rates unchanged at 3% for the one-year LPR and 3.5% for the five-year LPR.

Overnight on Wall Street, U.S. equities tumbled on Monday as investors grappled with persistent fears around artificial intelligence disruptions to various industries and President Donald Trumps decision to raise his global tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 821.91 points, or 1.66%, to close at 48,804.06, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.13% and ended at 22,627.27. The S&P 500 shed 1.04% and closed at 6,837.75, putting it into the red once again for 2026.

The 30-stock Dow was dragged down by IBM shares, which declined 13% on the heels of Anthropic outlining new programming capabilities for its Claude Code product.

Software stocks such as Microsoft and CrowdStrike were under pressure yet again as AI disruption worries hovered over the market. However, software hasnt been the only sector to be hit due to AI fears recently: Stocks linked to trucking and logistics, commercial real estate and financial services have similarly suffered losses this month.

