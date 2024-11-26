Keertana Finserv Pvt standalone net profit rises 68.65% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 126.30% to Rs 125.98 croreNet profit of Keertana Finserv Pvt rose 68.65% to Rs 29.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 17.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 126.30% to Rs 125.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 55.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales125.9855.67 126 OPM %80.0176.88 -PBDT41.6521.42 94 PBT39.4519.92 98 NP29.2117.32 69
