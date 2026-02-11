KG Petrochem standalone net profit declines 98.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 48.63% to Rs 53.82 crore

Net profit of KG Petrochem declined 98.92% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 48.63% to Rs 53.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 104.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.53.82104.767.266.483.167.51-0.174.070.032.78

