Friday, May 30, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kiri Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Kiri Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Signpost India Ltd, Jagran Prakashan Ltd, Nagreeka Exports Ltd and Mazda Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 May 2025.

Signpost India Ltd, Jagran Prakashan Ltd, Nagreeka Exports Ltd and Mazda Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 May 2025.

Kiri Industries Ltd crashed 8.71% to Rs 663.7 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 52080 shares in the past one month.

Signpost India Ltd tumbled 8.17% to Rs 200.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20589 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3562 shares in the past one month.

 

Jagran Prakashan Ltd lost 7.93% to Rs 76.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.12 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53601 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

IPO

Neptune Petrochemicals IPO closes today; subscription nears 3x, GMP nil

Rasmus Abldgaard Kristensen

Danish Ambassador condemns terrorism, shows sympathy toward India

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set for second weekly fall; Suzlon, Ola in focus; PSBs rally

OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger

What happens if you leave device chargers plugged in? An expert explains

Kolkata teacher protest, teacher protest, teachers

Nearly 50 protesting jobless teachers detained on way to Bengal secretariat

Nagreeka Exports Ltd plummeted 7.64% to Rs 29.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8346 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2220 shares in the past one month.

Mazda Ltd slipped 7.57% to Rs 252.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12258 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2948 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India can spearhead a new era of resilient, equitable, and sustainable commerce: Rajesh Agrawal, Ministry of Commerce & Industry

India can spearhead a new era of resilient, equitable, and sustainable commerce: Rajesh Agrawal, Ministry of Commerce & Industry

SJVN slumps on reporting dismal Q4 PAT

SJVN slumps on reporting dismal Q4 PAT

Crisil Ratings assigns 'A1+' rating to commercial paper of Muthoot Microfin

Crisil Ratings assigns 'A1+' rating to commercial paper of Muthoot Microfin

Volumes soar at Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd counter

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Ethos at 'A+' with 'stable' outlook

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Ethos at 'A+' with 'stable' outlook

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon