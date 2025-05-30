Friday, May 30, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd clocked volume of 329.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.25 lakh shares

Elgi Equipments Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, R R Kabel Ltd, Sobha Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 30 May 2025.

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd clocked volume of 329.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 29.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.25 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.21% to Rs.158.59. Volumes stood at 6.58 lakh shares in the last session.

Elgi Equipments Ltd notched up volume of 54.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.19 lakh shares. The stock rose 8.50% to Rs.541.50. Volumes stood at 13.32 lakh shares in the last session.

 

Concord Biotech Ltd witnessed volume of 12.67 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.56 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.69% to Rs.1,728.40. Volumes stood at 2.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Also Read

Sensex, Nifty, market indices, FPI selling, US bond yields, Donald Trump, earnings season, trade policy, Reliance, HDFC Bank, monsoon, equity markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty set for second weekly fall; Suzlon, Ola in focus; PSBs rally

SBI, State Bank Of India

Net financial savings likely to touch Rs 22 trn in FY25: SBI report

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi to launch projects on 300th birth anniversary of Ahilyabai Holkar

PM Narendra Modi, PM Modi

PM Modi slams RJD over land grabs, calls out its 'Jungle Raj' in Bihar

Rajnath Singh, INS Vikrant, Dinesh K Tripathi, Dinesh, Chief of Naval Staff

India will fight terror with methods Pakistan 'can't imagine': Rajnath

R R Kabel Ltd recorded volume of 11.35 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.56 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.50 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.00% to Rs.1,401.70. Volumes stood at 1.38 lakh shares in the last session.

Sobha Ltd witnessed volume of 13.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.80 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.18% to Rs.1,432.70. Volumes stood at 1.64 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Ethos at 'A+' with 'stable' outlook

ICRA reaffirms ratings of Ethos at 'A+' with 'stable' outlook

Benchmarks trade with minor losses; media shares decline

Benchmarks trade with minor losses; media shares decline

EFC (I) surges after PAT rises over 71% YoY in Q4; EBITDA margin at 51.8%

EFC (I) surges after PAT rises over 71% YoY in Q4; EBITDA margin at 51.8%

Metal shares fall

Metal shares fall

United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

United Spirits Ltd down for fifth straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyGold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon