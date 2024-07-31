Pricol consolidated net profit rises 42.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.48% to Rs 602.91 crore

Net profit of Pricol rose 42.64% to Rs 45.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 15.48% to Rs 602.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 522.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.602.91522.1013.3512.3979.6562.8659.3243.0345.5631.94