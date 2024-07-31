Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit declines 35.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.25% to Rs 389.55 croreNet profit of Indostar Capital Finance declined 35.96% to Rs 24.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.25% to Rs 389.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 299.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales389.55299.09 30 OPM %60.9368.08 -PBDT39.0749.51 -21 PBT29.7341.64 -29 NP24.9338.93 -36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content