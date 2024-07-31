Indostar Capital Finance consolidated net profit declines 35.96% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 30.25% to Rs 389.55 crore

Net profit of Indostar Capital Finance declined 35.96% to Rs 24.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 38.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 30.25% to Rs 389.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 299.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.389.55299.0960.9368.0839.0749.5129.7341.6424.9338.93