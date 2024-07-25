Business Standard
Kothari Products Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jul 25 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
RPP Infra Projects Ltd, Capital Trust Ltd, Oswal Green Tech Ltd and State Trading Corporation of India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 July 2024.
Kothari Products Ltd spiked 19.98% to Rs 193.35 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11434 shares in the past one month.
RPP Infra Projects Ltd surged 14.60% to Rs 189.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 97993 shares in the past one month.
Capital Trust Ltd soared 13.92% to Rs 153. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 47535 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15582 shares in the past one month.
Oswal Green Tech Ltd advanced 13.50% to Rs 38.92. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63105 shares in the past one month.
State Trading Corporation of India Ltd rose 12.93% to Rs 229.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75520 shares in the past one month.
First Published: Jul 25 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

