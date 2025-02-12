Kriti Nutrients standalone net profit declines 41.86% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 172.92 croreNet profit of Kriti Nutrients declined 41.86% to Rs 8.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 172.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 166.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales172.92166.80 4 OPM %6.4011.15 -PBDT13.4019.88 -33 PBT12.0218.71 -36 NP8.2514.19 -42
