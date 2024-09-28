Kross standalone net profit declines 4.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.86% to Rs 146.39 croreNet profit of Kross declined 4.25% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.86% to Rs 146.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 143.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales146.39143.71 2 OPM %11.3310.56 -PBDT12.6712.38 2 PBT11.0711.01 1 NP7.668.00 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content