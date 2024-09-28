Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kross standalone net profit declines 4.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Kross standalone net profit declines 4.25% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Sep 28 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 1.86% to Rs 146.39 crore

Net profit of Kross declined 4.25% to Rs 7.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 1.86% to Rs 146.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 143.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales146.39143.71 2 OPM %11.3310.56 -PBDT12.6712.38 2 PBT11.0711.01 1 NP7.668.00 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Jaishankar reiterates India's dedication to strengthen ties with BIMSTEC

Israel targets Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut airstrike

Israel targets Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut airstrike

IND vs BAN 2nd Test Day 2

India vs Bangladesh Live score updates, 2nd Test Day 2: Overcast conditions in Kanpur today

Latest LIVE: Mumbai Police summons BookMyShow CEO in Coldplay ticket black market case

Latest LIVE: Mumbai Police summons BookMyShow CEO in Coldplay ticket black market case

Tiger Robi, Bangladeshi fan

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: What happened to Bangladeshi fan Tiger Robi in Kanpur?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon