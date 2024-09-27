Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Punjab National Bank allots Equity shares

Punjab National Bank allots Equity shares

Image

Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 5:50 PM IST

Under Qualified Institutional Placement

Punjab National Bank has approved the allotment of 48, 19,27,710 Equity Shares to eligible Qualified Institutional Buyers at an Issue Price of Rs. 103.75 per Equity Share, aggregating to Rs.499.99 Crore.

Pursuant to the allotment of equity shares in the QIP, the Paid - Up Equity Share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 2202.20 Crore comprising of 1101,10, 15,558 Equity Shares to Rs 2298.59 Crore comprising of 11,49,29,43,268 Equity Shares.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

UBS

Fiscal profligacy by poll-bound states needs to be closely watched: UBS

Jobs, employment, hiring

Assurance Intl plans to hire 2,000 people in India over next two years

dollars

Forex reserves advance for 6th week to hit record high of $692.3 billion

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE news: BJP wrongly overpowered MCD, stole mandate, says Arvind Kejriwal

Fixed Deposit, FD

FD rates: Top 5 public sector banks offering highest interest returns

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon