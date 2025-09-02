Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Krystal Integrated Services gains on bagging Rs 370-cr order

Krystal Integrated Services gains on bagging Rs 370-cr order

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 2:51 PM IST

Krystal Integrated Services advanced 2.28% to Rs 690 after the company announced that it has secured a five-year contract worth Rs 370 crore from the Commissionerate of Social Welfare, Pune.

The contract involves the provision of mechanised housekeeping and outsourced manpower services across a wide network of welfare institutions in Maharashtra, marking one of the most socially impactful projects in Krystals government services portfolio.

The project covers a broad range of facilities including hostels, residential schools, welfare homes, training institutes, and administrative facilities across Maharashtra, where thousands of students, senior citizens, and vulnerable communities depend on public services for education, care, and shelter. By introducing professional facility management practices, Krystal will help create safe, dignified, and supportive environments that directly improve daily living and learning conditions.

 

The Commissionerate of Social Welfare operates one of the largest welfare ecosystems in India. It manages over 2,800 hostels for boys and girls, 93 residential schools, and 19 Scheduled Ashram Schools, in addition to a residential school in Pune for children of sweepers. The department also oversees six Industrial Training Institutes, 34 Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Nyay Bhavans, 54 old age homes, as well as several cooperative societies and spinning mills, while serving as a major access point for various government welfare schemes.

The company stated that through this partnership, it aims to support the Commissionerates mission of inclusivity and empowerment by delivering services that go beyond efficiency to ensure dignity, cleanliness, and care in everyday spaces.

Krystal Integrated Services is mainly in the business of Providing Facilities Management Services, Security Agency Services, Housekeeping Services, etc.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 7.5% to Rs 11.50 crore on 25.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 323.08 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; FMCG shares rally for 3rd day

Sensex, Nifty trade lower; FMCG shares rally for 3rd day

Marsons bags Rs 27-cr order from Cabcon India

Marsons bags Rs 27-cr order from Cabcon India

AXISCADES wins pilot orders worth USD 1.2 million for aircraft cabin interiors

AXISCADES wins pilot orders worth USD 1.2 million for aircraft cabin interiors

Nifty trades above 24,650 mark; European mkt decline

Nifty trades above 24,650 mark; European mkt decline

Bank of India spurts 1.3%

Bank of India spurts 1.3%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon