Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 02:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kuantum Papers restarts Paper Machine-4 (PM4) on completion of upgradation

Kuantum Papers restarts Paper Machine-4 (PM4) on completion of upgradation

Image

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Kuantum Papers announced that Paper Machine4 (PM4) at our manufacturing facility located at Saila Khurd, District Hoshiarpur, Punjab, has been successfully restarted on 30 June 2025 after the completion of a major technological upgradation and rebuild project.

The PM4 rebuild is part of the Company's strategic capacity and efficiency enhancement plan aimed for improving paper quality, operational efficiency, and production throughput. The rebuilt machine incorporates modern features including shoe press technology, improved automation, and enhanced drying capability, which will support the Company's future product diversification into higher-value writing & printing paper and specialty grades.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IndusInd Bank launches 'INDIE for Business' for empowering MSMEs

IndusInd Bank launches 'INDIE for Business' for empowering MSMEs

Mahindra & Mahindra June tractor sales grow 13% to 53,392 units

Mahindra & Mahindra June tractor sales grow 13% to 53,392 units

Prestige Group launches new residential project in Chennai

Prestige Group launches new residential project in Chennai

NMDC announces prices of iron ore

NMDC announces prices of iron ore

Keystone Realtors bags redevelopment project in GTB Nagar, Sion

Keystone Realtors bags redevelopment project in GTB Nagar, Sion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon