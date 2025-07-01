Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 12:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prestige Group launches new residential project in Chennai

Prestige Group launches new residential project in Chennai

Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

With gross development value of Rs 3,350 cr

Prestige Group announced the launch of its newest residential project - Prestige Pallavaram Gardens, strategically located on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road in Chennai.

Set across 21.84 acres, the project features a thoughtfully planned mix of 2,069 premium apartments in 2, 3, and 4 BHK configurations, offering a total saleable area of 3.1 million square feet. With a Gross Development Value (GDV) of Rs 3,350 crore, the development is poised to become one of the marquee residential communities in the region.

The project is designed to deliver an elevated lifestyle experience, centered around a 65,000 sq. ft. clubhouse that includes two swimming pools, wellness zones, fitness areas, and multiple recreational and social spaces for residents of all age groups.

 

Located just minutes away from Chennai's prominent commercial hubs, IT parks, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities, Prestige Pallavaram Gardens combines unmatched connectivity with tranquil, well-planned living spaces. Its location on the fast-developing Pallavaram Thoraipakkam Radial Road offers residents excellent access to the city's key transit routes and economic centers.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

NMDC announces prices of iron ore

Non-food bank credit gains by 9.8% on year

Services exports up 9.6% on year in May-25, services imports contract 1.1%

Yen strengthens to 2-week high

We could be entering uncharted territory in the global financial system as USD's primacy and safe-haven status are being challenged, alerts RBI

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 10:35 AM IST

