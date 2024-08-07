Kumbhat Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.09 croreNet profit of Kumbhat Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.090.07 29 OPM %33.3328.57 -PBDT0.030.02 50 PBT0.030.02 50 NP0.020.02 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content