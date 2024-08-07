Kumbhat Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Kumbhat Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 28.57% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.090.0733.3328.570.030.020.030.020.020.02