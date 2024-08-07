PTL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 103.50% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 16.08 croreNet profit of PTL Enterprises rose 103.50% to Rs 5.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 16.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales16.0816.08 0 OPM %90.4973.51 -PBDT13.2710.57 26 PBT12.7510.05 27 NP5.232.57 104
