Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kush Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kush Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:07 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Kush Industries reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 2.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 98.48% to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 

First Published: May 29 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

