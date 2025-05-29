Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natco Pharma gains after Q4 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 407 cr

Natco Pharma gains after Q4 PAT rises 5% YoY to Rs 407 cr

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Natco Pharma added 3.73% to Rs 894.65 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 5.3% to Rs 406.60 crore on 14.3% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,221 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 5.9% YoY to Rs 505.90 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

EBITDA stood at Rs 614.4 crore, registering the growth of 13.93% compared with Rs 539.3 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. EBITDA margin reduced to 47.7% in Q4 FY25 as against 48.6% in Q4 FY24.

During the quarter, the company recorded an impairment charge of Rs 50 crore in the crop health science business related to property, plant and machinery and a chargeback adjustment of approximately Rs 25 crore in its US subsidiary.

 

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 35.8% to Rs 1,885.40 crore on 10.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4,429.50 crore in FY25 over FY24.

NATCO Pharma, headquartered at Hyderabad, India, develops, manufactures and distributes generic and branded pharmaceuticals, specialty pharmaceuticals, active pharmaceutical ingredients and crop protection products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

IL&FS Investment Managers standalone net profit declines 97.33% in the March 2025 quarter

IL&FS Investment Managers standalone net profit declines 97.33% in the March 2025 quarter

ITCONS E-Solutions gains on inking three-year manpower services pact with WE WIN

ITCONS E-Solutions gains on inking three-year manpower services pact with WE WIN

EMA India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

EMA India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Waaree Energies jumps as U.S. subsidiary secures $176 million solar module order

Waaree Energies jumps as U.S. subsidiary secures $176 million solar module order

Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit declines 86.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Starlite Global Enterprises (India) consolidated net profit declines 86.86% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLeela Hotels IPO Allotment Vopak Terminals IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayPBKS vs RCB Pitch ReportSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon