Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit declines 70.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit declines 70.54% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Sales rise 45.15% to Rs 134.34 crore

Net profit of Lagnam Spintex declined 70.54% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 45.15% to Rs 134.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 92.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales134.3492.55 45 OPM %8.717.12 -PBDT4.713.67 28 PBT0.491.80 -73 NP0.381.29 -71

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

