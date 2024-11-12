Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 56.09% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.78% to Rs 190.18 croreNet profit of Kamdhenu rose 56.09% to Rs 15.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.78% to Rs 190.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 185.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales190.18185.04 3 OPM %8.597.19 -PBDT22.2614.75 51 PBT20.9313.50 55 NP15.8910.18 56
