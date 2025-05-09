Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit rises 29.81% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.21% to Rs 58.10 croreNet profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems rose 29.81% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 6.21% to Rs 58.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 75.14% to Rs 3.47 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 13.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 37.18% to Rs 212.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 337.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales58.1061.95 -6 212.31337.97 -37 OPM %5.664.12 -2.274.70 - PBDT4.633.71 25 9.8422.19 -56 PBT3.712.86 30 6.1919.06 -68 NP2.702.08 30 3.4713.96 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content