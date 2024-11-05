Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro announces strategic partnership with E2E Networks

Larsen & Toubro announces strategic partnership with E2E Networks

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro has announced a strategic partnership with E2E Networks, an Indian Cloud and AI Cloud provider. The partnership is a significant step towards the adoption of GenAI solutions in India to foster a fundamental shift in the way Accelerated Computing on Cloud is used by Indian organisations. The transformative journey for organisations in AI adoption is a fundamentally different approach to implementing GenAI software solutions using Cloud GPUs to utilise an organisation's deep learnings to deploy and evolve production-grade selfadapting AI Software. L&T will also acquire a 21% equity stake in E2E Networks through a combination of primary and secondary transactions.

 

Under this alliance, L&T will integrate E2E Networks' Cloud and AI Cloud platform with its expertise in data center management and cloud solutions towards empowering startups, and enterprises. The collaboration aims to accelerate digital transformation for a diverse range of industries, fostering a technology-driven, sustainable future for India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250 pts, at 78,500; Nifty at 23,900; Financials, Health drag

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Bharti Airtel stock seen testing this key support for third time in 14 mths

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders seeks fourth Senate term representing Vermont

QubeHealth

QubeHealth secures pre-series A funding from Unicorn India, CanBank VC

Meesho

Meesho under fire for selling t-shirts with Lawrence Bishnoi's image

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon