IKF Home Finance standalone net profit rises 275.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Sales rise 51.34% to Rs 44.19 crore

Net profit of IKF Home Finance rose 275.17% to Rs 5.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 51.34% to Rs 44.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales44.1929.20 51 OPM %61.2656.82 -PBDT7.692.28 237 PBT7.291.96 272 NP5.441.45 275

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 12:51 PM IST

