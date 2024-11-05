Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orient Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Orient Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd, Punjab Communications Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 November 2024.

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd, Punjab Communications Ltd, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 November 2024.

Orient Technologies Ltd surged 15.26% to Rs 364.35 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53633 shares in the past one month.

 

Chamanlal Setia Exports Ltd soared 14.31% to Rs 353.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 31465 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16519 shares in the past one month.

Punjab Communications Ltd spiked 11.91% to Rs 56. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18714 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2018 shares in the past one month.

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained 10.29% to Rs 592.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16624 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16718 shares in the past one month.

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd jumped 9.80% to Rs 137.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 53732 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Bharti Airtel stock seen testing this key support for third time in 14 mths

Bernie Sanders

Bernie Sanders seeks fourth Senate term representing Vermont

QubeHealth

QubeHealth secures pre-series A funding from Unicorn India, CanBank VC

Meesho

Meesho under fire for selling t-shirts with Lawrence Bishnoi's image

Indian Share market, BSE, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 250 pts, at 78,500; Nifty at 23,900; Financials, Health drag

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon