Business Standard

Thursday, January 30, 2025 | 02:34 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Larsen & Toubro's Minerals & Metals vertical wins order in GCC region

Larsen & Toubro's Minerals & Metals vertical wins order in GCC region

Image

Last Updated : Jan 30 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro's Minerals & Metals (M&M) vertical has secured a significant order (valued in range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore) for setting up freight handling facilities in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region. This is a repeat order from a leading railway company in the GCC, which has ambitious plans for capacity expansion in multiple phases.

The scope of work involves engineering, procurement, construction & commissioning (EPCC) of freight handling facilities with advanced automation and control at two locations, including an add-on package.

L&T has successfully executed several freight handling facilities across the railway corridors in India and the Middle East, and these projects are a testament to L&T's capability and reputation as a major player in EPC and Design-Build projects.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 3.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Bajaj Finserv consolidated net profit rises 3.40% in the December 2024 quarter

Rane (Madras) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rane (Madras) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.22 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 14.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone consolidated net profit rises 14.12% in the December 2024 quarter

Vedant Fashions standalone net profit rises 0.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Vedant Fashions standalone net profit rises 0.17% in the December 2024 quarter

Bodhtree Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Bodhtree Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.18 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 30 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEAdani Ports Q3 resultsCMAT 2025Gold-Silver Price TodayDeepSeekLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsUEFA Champions League
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon