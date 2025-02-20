Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Larson & Toubro to set up 850 KTPA greenfield alumina refinery plant for Hindalco

Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

The Minerals & Metals (M&M) business vertical of Larson & Toubro secured an order from Hindalco for setting up an 850 KTPA (kilo tonne per annum) greenfield alumina refinery plant in Odisha. The scope of work includes engineering, procurement, construction & installation. The order is classified as 'Large' valued between Rs 2,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore

L&T has been associated with Hindalco for over three decades, playing a key role as an EPC contractor in their expansion programmes across alumina, aluminum and copper plants. The new order signifies Hindalco's trust in L&T as a dependable partner to drive their ambitious growth plans.

 

M&M earlier secured an order for setting up an 8 MTPA (million tonne per annum) Pellet Plant from a leading steel producer in India. The scope of work includes engineering, manufacturing, supply, construction & installation in collaboration with reputed technology providers.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

