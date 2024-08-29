Lemon Tree Hotels signs a new property in Madhya Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels announced that it has signed a license agreement viz Lemon Tree Hotel, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

This hotel will feature 72 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a bar, a swimming pool and other public areas. The hotel is well connected by roadways for both public and private transport.

Vilas Pawar, CEO-managed & franchise business, Lemon Tree Hotels, said, Being the Spiritual Capital of India, Ujjain is on the must-visit list for pilgrims and we are thrilled to expand our presence in the city. This opening will be in addition to our four existing and two upcoming hotels in the state.

The property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels and is expected to open in FY 2027.