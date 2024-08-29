Business Standard
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 46.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care standalone net profit declines 46.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 9.27% to Rs 927.43 crore
Net profit of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care declined 46.40% to Rs 81.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 151.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 9.27% to Rs 927.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 848.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 0.46% to Rs 675.02 crore in the year ended June 2024 as against Rs 678.14 crore during the previous year ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.33% to Rs 4191.57 crore in the year ended June 2024 as against Rs 3905.21 crore during the previous year ended June 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Jun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales927.43848.74 9 4191.573905.21 7 OPM %12.7525.32 -23.1522.24 - PBDT125.68221.99 -43 995.70897.83 11 PBT112.28206.58 -46 939.20839.47 12 NP81.06151.24 -46 675.02678.14 0
First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

