Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 532.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 532.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales rise 171.25% to Rs 1657.37 crore
Net profit of Premier Energies rose 532.49% to Rs 198.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 171.25% to Rs 1657.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 611.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1657.37611.02 171 OPM %21.6211.70 -PBDT325.1758.95 452 PBT245.7343.53 465 NP198.1631.33 532
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Market, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gift Nifty signals slow start for Sensex, Nifty; RIL AGM, Indigo in focus

Rajnath Singh, Rajnath

LIVE news: INS Arighat to be commissioned by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today

Aadhaar

Centre approves Aadhaar-based authentication of candidates in UPSC exams

Nvidia

Nvidia's quarterly forecast fails to impress investors, shares fall

market decline nse bse stock market

F&O Insights: Aug expiry, RIL AGM to guide Nifty; India Cements exit today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata Rape-Murder Case LIVEBadlapur School CaseAuto-Taxi Drivers StrikeOrient Tech IPOEcos Mobility IPOBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon