Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 532.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 171.25% to Rs 1657.37 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Premier Energies rose 532.49% to Rs 198.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 171.25% to Rs 1657.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 611.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1657.37611.0221.6211.70325.1758.95245.7343.53198.1631.33