Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 532.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 171.25% to Rs 1657.37 croreNet profit of Premier Energies rose 532.49% to Rs 198.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 171.25% to Rs 1657.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 611.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1657.37611.02 171 OPM %21.6211.70 -PBDT325.1758.95 452 PBT245.7343.53 465 NP198.1631.33 532
