Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:16 AM IST
Lemon Tree Hotels has signed a License Agreement viz Lemon Tree Premier, Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. The property shall be managed by Carnation Hotels, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

Lemon Tree Premier, Mhow, Madhya Pradesh will feature 72 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a meeting room, a banquet, a swimming pool, a spa and other public areas. The Indore Airport, the nearest airport, is approximately 30 kms from the property. Indore Railway Station is about 29 kms away from the property. The resort is also well-connected by road, offering easy access to both public and private transport.

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

