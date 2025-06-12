Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt standalone net profit rises 57.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt standalone net profit rises 57.18% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.82% to Rs 4770.71 crore

Net profit of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt rose 57.18% to Rs 248.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 158.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.82% to Rs 4770.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4083.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 2.02% to Rs 93.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 95.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.49% to Rs 19052.97 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18960.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4770.714083.74 17 19052.9718960.11 0 OPM %4.424.47 -0.280.22 - PBDT426.07284.99 50 852.45840.77 1 PBT202.7586.79 134 35.6728.79 24 NP248.60158.16 57 93.9495.88 -2

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

