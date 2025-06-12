Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 09:12 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reports standalone net profit of Rs 58.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 245.18% to Rs 1246.39 crore

Net profit of Joyville Shapoorji Housing Pvt reported to Rs 58.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 341.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 245.18% to Rs 1246.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 361.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 11.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 414.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 212.97% to Rs 2679.30 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 856.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1246.39361.08 245 2679.30856.09 213 OPM %5.31-33.82 -2.31-18.98 - PBDT60.28-339.79 LP 19.24-408.40 LP PBT58.52-341.88 LP 11.93-414.99 LP NP58.52-341.88 LP 11.93-414.99 LP

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

