Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Mori Bera, Rajasthan

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Lemon Tree Hotels said that it has signed a license agreement viz Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, Mori Bera, Rajasthan.

The upcoming property is set to open in FY 2027 and will be managed by Carnations Hotels, a subsidiary of Lemon Tree Hotels.

Lemon Tree Resort, Mori Bera, Rajasthan, will feature 17 well-appointed rooms, a restaurant, a bar, a swimming pool, a spa, Jacuzzis, and other public areas. The Udaipur Airport, the nearest airport, is approximately 150 km from the property. Mori Bera railway station is about 2.7 km away from the property. The resort is also well-connected by road, offering easy access to both public and private transport.

 

Vilas Pawar, CEO of Managed & Franchise Business, Lemon Tree Hotels, commented, We are excited to strengthen our footprint in Rajasthan, complementing our portfolio of 10 operational and seven upcoming hotels. Moreover, this signing further expands our wildlife portfolioa segment that has been growing exponentially over the years.

Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz., Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels, and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 76.5% to Rs 62.49 crore on 22.4% increase in net sales to Rs 355.18 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Shares of Lemon Tree Hotels rose 0.56% to Rs 143.10 on the BSE.

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

