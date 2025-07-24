LIC Housing Finance Ltd down for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 612.35, down 1.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 20.15% in last one year as compared to a 2.68% rally in NIFTY and a 17.4% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
LIC Housing Finance Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 612.35, down 1.18% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 25059.75. The Sensex is at 82146.05, down 0.7%.LIC Housing Finance Ltd has gained around 0.38% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27215.85, down 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.2 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 6.28 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
The PE of the stock is 6.28 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.
