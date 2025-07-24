Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 01:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bajaj Steel Inds slumps after Q1 PAT drops 79% YoY to Rs 7 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Bajaj Steel Industries dropped 6.47% to Rs 601.50 after the company's consolidated net profit plunged 78.93% to Rs 7.40 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 35.13 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations declined 23.74% YoY to Rs 107.53 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) dropped 78.84% YoY to Rs 9.93 crore in Q1 FY26, down from Rs 46.95 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Total expenses decreased 19.59% YoY to Rs 99 crore during the quarter. The cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 59.94 crore, down 20.20% YoY. Employee benefit expenses rose 3.66% YoY to Rs 20.37 crore, while finance costs increased 27.72% YoY to Rs 1.29 crore.

 

EBITDA fell 36.36% YoY to Rs 14 crore during the quarter, and the EBITDA margin contracted to 12.6%, compared to 15.5% in Q1 FY25.

Bajaj Steel manufactures cotton processing machinery, equipment and their spare parts, PEBs, electrical panels, fire-fighting equipment, steel doors and heavy engineering equipment. The company is one of the few players with operations across the entire ginning process value chain.

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA Nod for Ibrutinib tablets

Mukand spurts after inking deal to sell land parcel in Thane for Rs 673 crore

BHEL fixes record date for dividend

Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Indoco Remedies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 35.79 crore in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

