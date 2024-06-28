Business Standard
LIC Housing Finance Ltd soars 0.24%, rises for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 789.5, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 101.3% in last one year as compared to a 25.31% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.25% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.
LIC Housing Finance Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 789.5, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 24046.65. The Sensex is at 79195.48, down 0.06%. LIC Housing Finance Ltd has risen around 22.06% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23624.85, down 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.65 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 792.7, down 0.11% on the day. LIC Housing Finance Ltd is up 101.3% in last one year as compared to a 25.31% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.25% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 9.1 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.
First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

